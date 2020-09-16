Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 267.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,705. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $206.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.