Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 15,353,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,289. The company has a market cap of $219.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.