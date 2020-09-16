Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $18.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after buying an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,502. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

