Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 20,977,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.