Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 32.6% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) traded up 32.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.18. 14,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 8,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Technicolor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.