Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
