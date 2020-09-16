Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 386,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $18,221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

