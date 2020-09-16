Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading Down 1.1%

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). 2,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

