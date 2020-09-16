TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 16.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.27. 2,072,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 817,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 302,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 856,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit