Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. 2,401,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,587. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.