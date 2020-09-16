Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 268,000 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $172,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 5,677,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,341. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

