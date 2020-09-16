Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,061,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,087,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $237,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,310,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953,932. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

