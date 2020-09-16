Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $139.17 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Altria Group worth $139,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 9,746,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,835. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

