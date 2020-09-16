Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $293.24 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,100 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $293,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 14,782,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,945,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

