Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $352.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.47% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $352,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,835,000 after buying an additional 176,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,632. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

