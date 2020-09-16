Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $400.18 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $400,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.57. 9,882,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,003. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

