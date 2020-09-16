Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $163,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 88,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,505,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

