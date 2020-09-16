Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Intel worth $267,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 26,499,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,171,217. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

