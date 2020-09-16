Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 103,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,864,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. The stock has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

