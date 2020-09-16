Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.73% of Hologic worth $107,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 1,547,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,033. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

