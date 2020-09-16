Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 553,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,456,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.58% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.88.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,647 shares of company stock worth $73,712,431 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

