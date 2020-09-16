UMA Price Tops $14.35 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $14.35 or 0.00129983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $787.33 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 100,803,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,874,131 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.