Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 3.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. 2,050,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,682. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.