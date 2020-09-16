Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 9,279,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. The company has a market capitalization of $389.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

