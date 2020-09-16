Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.26 Million

Analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $36.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.58 million. Xencor reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $102.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 173.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 430,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,018. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.94. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.