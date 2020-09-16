Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.97) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.24). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($9.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.68) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 25,941,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,159,301. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

