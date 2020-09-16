Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce sales of $80.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $84.18 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $83.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $305.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.80 million to $309.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.80 million, with estimates ranging from $295.14 million to $320.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBCP. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 50,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock worth $35,816 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

