Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.09 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CCK traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.51. 803,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,196. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Crown by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

