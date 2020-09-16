Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 430,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,018. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.