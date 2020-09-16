Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.77. 666,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

