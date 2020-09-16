Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report $44.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.68 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $110.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $202.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.23 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $105.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,496. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit