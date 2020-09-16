Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $225.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $434,043. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.