$477.65 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $477.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.40 million and the highest is $482.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $378.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 621,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

