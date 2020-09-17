888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.58. 888 Holdings Public shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2,243 shares.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

