Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.45

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and traded as high as $144.53. Aena SME shares last traded at $144.05, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena SME in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

