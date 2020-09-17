Agilent Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,939 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 700 put options.
Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 32,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,966. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
