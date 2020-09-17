Agilent Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,939 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 700 put options.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 32,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,966. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 273,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

