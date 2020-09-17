Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.80. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 6,526 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Company Profile (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit