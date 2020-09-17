Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 8.4%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 7,398,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 2,402,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

