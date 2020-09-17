Analysts Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$2.14

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,536. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.