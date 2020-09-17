Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $99.94

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 27,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,337,000 after purchasing an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after purchasing an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

