Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $99.94

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 27,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,337,000 after purchasing an additional 812,062 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after purchasing an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
