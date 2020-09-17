ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $26,507.54 and approximately $29.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00242513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.01497332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00217881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.