Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 453931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 price objective on Antibe Therapeutics and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.