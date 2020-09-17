Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

APLE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

