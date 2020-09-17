Arch Coal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

ARCH stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $701.26 million, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

