ARMOUR Residential REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 18,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,872% compared to the average daily volume of 927 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,603. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

