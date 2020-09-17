AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.56

News coverage about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a daily sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s analysis:

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Securities downgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 106 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,648 ($113.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,587,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,115. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,434.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.