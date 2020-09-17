Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,701. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Athene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.