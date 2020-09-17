Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,701. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Athene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit