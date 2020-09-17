Bacanora Minerals (CVE:BCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Bacanora Minerals Ltd (CVE:BCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.41. Bacanora Minerals shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Bacanora Minerals Company Profile (CVE:BCN)

Bacanora Minerals Ltd. is a developer and explorer of industrial minerals. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It is focused on its Sonora Lithium Project, and has a borates project located near the town of Magdalena de Kino, north of Hermosillo, Mexico.

