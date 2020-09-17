Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 96.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 107,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,744. The company has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

