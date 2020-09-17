Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $5.75 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $87,925.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

